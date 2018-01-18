What to Do When You Realize You Hate Your Job

Do you give in or get started on something new?

In this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with entrepreneur and influencer Dr. Mona Vand of Hot & Healthy. Vand trained to become a pharmacist, and throughout her education she was driven by that goal.

However, on her first day of work as a pharmacist, she suddenly realized that this path wasn't for her. She cried when she got home, realizing that she had tied herself to this career through her education, and that she might have to continue this for the foreseeable future.

That realization helped spur her to branch off and build a business that fit her better. Click play to learn how she did it.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel.

