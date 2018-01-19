My Queue

Technology > Cryptocurrency

Should You Invest in Bitcoin (or Any Other Cryptocurrency)?

Bitcoin is all the rage right now, but is it a good investment for you?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town breaks down one of the most fascinating and popular trends in the financial world right now: cryptocurrency. He starts by defining a cryptocurrency, which is "a digital, encrypted currency designed for the purchase of goods and services online," and by talking about the explosive growth of Bitcoin over the past few years. 

Then, Town explains how exactly you can trade cryptocurrency -- it's not so different from exchanging foreign currency -- before getting to the question you really want to know: Should you invest in a cryptocurrency?

Click play to learn his answer.

