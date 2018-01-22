One Easy Way to Create Great Content That You're Not Utilizing

Documenting your life can be just as powerful as creating content.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett uses Times Square as a backdrop to make a great point about powerful content you could be making but aren't. Rollett reminds viewers to use their current surroundings and fun experiences for content -- what Gary Vaynerchuk calls documenting, rather than creating.

By documenting fun experiences -- like getting to shoot a web show in Times Square -- you provide your audience a new and authentic experience that makes for great content. Plus, you don't have to stretch for new ideas because the opportunity is already right in front of you.

Click play to learn more about how you can take advantage of this strategy.

