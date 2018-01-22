Pets, Surround Sound Speakers and Ping-Pong Tables: Take a Virtual Tour of This Modern Office

Get some inspiration for your next office space.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars takes a tour of the Twenty20 offices. This stock photography company has a modern, fun approach to its workspace. Not only does the company have surround sound speakers (often leading to a battle over which playlists to listen to), but it also includes games, standing desks and breakout spaces.

If you're looking for inspiration for your next office space -- particularly in tech or with a more casual feel -- then Twenty20 might be able to give you some ideas you can use in your own company.

Click play to learn more.

Related: There's a Problem With Every One of Your Long-Term Plans

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.