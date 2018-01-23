My Queue

Finance > Millionaires

How to Become an 'Automatic Millionaire'

Jeff Rose sits down with best-selling author David Bach.
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose interviews David Bach, author of The Automatic Millionaire: A Powerful One-Step Plan to Live and Finish RichBach's father was an investor, and Bach himself started learning the finance world at a very young age. He started investing when he was 7 years old and took classes with his father when he turned 9.

Bach used that background and knowledge to build up the family business before turning to his passion -- educating others, particularly women, about finance.

Click play to learn more about Bach and his financial advice.

