How to Become an 'Automatic Millionaire'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose interviews David Bach, author of The Automatic Millionaire: A Powerful One-Step Plan to Live and Finish Rich. Bach's father was an investor, and Bach himself started learning the finance world at a very young age. He started investing when he was 7 years old and took classes with his father when he turned 9.

Bach used that background and knowledge to build up the family business before turning to his passion -- educating others, particularly women, about finance.

Click play to learn more about Bach and his financial advice.

Related: How to Start a Blog and Make $100,000 a Month Before You're 30

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.