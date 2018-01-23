My Queue

Leadership > Growth

How Do You Put Your Mark on a Company That Is Already Successful?

It's a challenge to inspire a company that is already doing great.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When Jim Ryan took over as CEO of Flexera, his biggest challenge was in finding a way to improve a company that was already thriving. With innovative ideas in mind for the future of the company, Ryan needed to paint a picture of success for everyone in the company. According to TheAmericanCEO, a successful CEO needs to communicate his or her vision in a way that allows for everyone to understand how their contribution is a part of the overall brand mission. Whether the CEO is communicating to employees, shareholders or customers, the vision of success needs to be extremely clear. Click play to find out more about Ryan’s vision for the future of Flexera.

Watch more videos from BizCast on its YouTube channel here.

Related: You Can't Create Positive Change If You're Not Prioritizing Your Own Happiness and Well-Being

