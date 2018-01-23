How Do You Put Your Mark on a Company That Is Already Successful?

It's a challenge to inspire a company that is already doing great.

When Jim Ryan took over as CEO of Flexera, his biggest challenge was in finding a way to improve a company that was already thriving. With innovative ideas in mind for the future of the company, Ryan needed to paint a picture of success for everyone in the company. According to TheAmericanCEO, a successful CEO needs to communicate his or her vision in a way that allows for everyone to understand how their contribution is a part of the overall brand mission. Whether the CEO is communicating to employees, shareholders or customers, the vision of success needs to be extremely clear. Click play to find out more about Ryan’s vision for the future of Flexera.

