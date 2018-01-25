How to Stop Making Excuses. (It's Not What You Think It Is.)

What if your excuses are a symptom, not a cause, of your failing to achieving your goals?

Are you making excuses not to work on that big, hairy, audacious goal of yours, but you don't know why? It's critical to understand what flips this switch and why, when tackling a big new project, you experience a 10 step forward, eight step back approach.

The truth is that making excuses might not be the reason you are failing to achieve your goals. It might instead be a symptom of some underlying problem. If you are unhappy or unhealthy, you might not have enough energy or drive to accomplish your goals. That's why making a change in your personal life can make a big difference for your business goals.

Click play to learn more.

Related: 3 Tips to Sticking to Your Goals When You Feel Like Quitting

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.