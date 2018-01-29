4 Great Ways to Invest Your First $5,000

You have enough money to invest, but how do you get started?

So, you've saved $5,000. That's a good chunk of change, and it opens up a lot of options for you on where to invest. Everyone is going to tell you to do something different with that money, but in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town gives you what he considers the best options for investing.

To start, Town suggests that you should consider investing in a Roth IRA and making sure you have an emergency fund set aside for unexpected financial difficulties.

Click play to learn more tips on how to invest your first $5,000.

Related: 4 Things You Need to Do Before Retiring Other Than Save Money

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.