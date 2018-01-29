My Queue

4 Great Ways to Invest Your First $5,000

You have enough money to invest, but how do you get started?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own..

So, you've saved $5,000. That's a good chunk of change, and it opens up a lot of options for you on where to invest. Everyone is going to tell you to do something different with that money, but in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town gives you what he considers the best options for investing.

To start, Town suggests that you should consider investing in a Roth IRA and making sure you have an emergency fund set aside for unexpected financial difficulties.

Click play to learn more tips on how to invest your first $5,000.

Related: 4 Things You Need to Do Before Retiring Other Than Save Money

