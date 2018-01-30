How to Make $100,000 a Year as a Financial Advisor

It isn't easy, but you can make six figures as a financial advisor, too.

Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose was a finance major in college, and he knew that he wanted to work in that industry. He took a part-time job with a financial company called A.G. Edwards his last semester of college, which turned into a full-time job after graduation.

His starting salary for that job was just $18,500 before commissions.

In this video, Rose explains how he grew as a professional, including the industry lessons he learned and the work ethic he mastered that allowed him to go from that $18,500 number to eventually earning over $100,000 as a financial advisor.

Click play to learn more.

