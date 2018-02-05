4 Ways to Turn Your Fear Into Fuel

Fear needs to be recognized and managed properly, or it becomes an anchor. We can become indecisive, have self-doubt and simply fail to act. But, fear can be turned into fuel, and in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy breaks down four strategies you can use to turn your fear into fuel.

Tracy says you need to start by recognizing how negative thoughts can feed your fears and create a cycle that prevents you from believing in yourself and your potential. Then, he says you need to be proactive and mindful about managing those mindful thoughts. That way, you'll be more willing to take risks and open yourself up to success.

Click play to learn more.

