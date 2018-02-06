How to Make the Most of Tax-Free Money

So, how can you get tax-free money? In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose breaks it all down for you.

It's all about the Roth IRA, and once it has been explained to you, you'll be kicking yourself that you haven't started sooner. See, the money you put into a Roth IRA grows tax-deferred like a 401(k) or a traditional IRA. The only difference is that a Roth IRA is taxed when the money is put in, while the other two options are taxed when you pull the money out.

So, by using a Roth IRA, you can potentially save a massive amount of money and access it tax-free when the time comes.

Click play to learn more.

