Why the Habits of Highly Successful People Are Just a Myth

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel explores a topic that is often ignored when people or online articles talk about successful habits. Rather than break down psychological traits, Angel takes a deeper look at the biochemical basis of why successful people exhibit those traits.

Most notably, he fights against the notion that we all have the same biochemical makeup. As a result, psychological solutions often aren't one-size-fits-all. Instead, you need to understand your own biochemistry and make the best decisions for yourself, which will then allow you to show similar successful traits.

