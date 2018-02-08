Build Better Connections at Networking Events by Asking This One Question

Learn how to stand out from everyone else.

The whole point of attending networking events is to expand our network and build better relationships. That means connecting with people in a way that allows us to make the most out of our conversations.

However, if you ask the same thing everyone else does, you probably won't end up making much of an impression. By contrast, if you're willing to ask people new and more interesting questions, you can stand out from the crowd.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman shares one questions she likes to ask people at events in order to create more meaningful conversations.

Click play to learn more.

