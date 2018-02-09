4 Questions You Need to Ask Before You Start Your First Job

When you're starting a new job, it's important to keep a few things in mind -- especially when it comes to your finances and investing.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town wants to give viewers some financial advice that can help them when starting their first job -- or any new job, for that matter.

It's important to know what your company can offer you financially, and this doesn't just include a salary, even though a salary is important. You should also ask about whether your job offers 401(k) options, health insurance or stock options.

Getting the answers to these questions early on can help you save and invest more down the road, and it can even help you determine whether a particular job is right for you.

