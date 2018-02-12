6 Reasons You Might Actually Be Afraid of Success

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy When offers an interesting question: Are you afraid of success?

The obvious answer, of course, is no. We all want to be successful in our chosen fields. But, Tracy explains six reasons why you might be afraid of some of the things that either come from or affect change.

For example, you might be afraid of the change that comes with success or of losing friends along the way. Or, you might think that it is easier to fail than be successful.

Click play to learn more and find out whether you're afraid to succeed.

