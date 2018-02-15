How to Repurpose Your Social Media Content

If you aren't repurposing the content you create for social media, you're missing opportunities. Creating great content to share with your audience takes time and resources for your small business, so it's important to make the most out of each piece. One of the best ways to do that is to diversify that content and make it available on multiple platforms at different times.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman shares a few simple ways you can repurpose your content so your content can be found online and you can build your audience.

Click play to learn more.

