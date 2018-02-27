10 Effective and Cheap Ways to Market Your Business

Here's how to get your business noticed on a budget.

February 27, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you're competing against local or national businesses, you're going to need a strong marketing strategy to help your startup stand out. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy wants to help you figure out great ways to market your business, even if you don't have the same budget as a national brand.

Tracy breaks down 10 ways you can start marketing your business on the cheap, so you can start building brand recognition without breaking the bank.

Click play to learn more.

Related: 7 Strategies You Can Use to Improve Your Memory

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.