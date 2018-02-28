My Queue

Technology / Education

What Your Child Will Need to Know to Get Ahead in the 21st Century

Education needs to go beyond reading, writing and arithmetic.
For centuries, reading, writing and arithmetic have been the basic requirements for children to function in society, but as manufacturing jobs have either moved overseas or been replaced through automation, literacy in the 21st century will mean something different to the next generation. Legendary Inventor Dean Kamen explains how he's teamed up with large companies and organizations -- including Qualcomm, SpaceX and NASA -- to to create FIRST, a program that helps kids develop an understanding of coding from an early age to be competitive in this new job market.

