How to Beat FOMO and Live a Healthier Life

Appreciate the life you're living right now.

March 1, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield talks about one of the most common fears of the 21st century -- FOMO, or the "fear of missing out." In a digital age where we can see everything that we're missing out on just by turning on our phones or computers, we've never been more susceptible.

Canfield doesn't dismiss this natural, rational fear as silly. Instead, he wants to give his viewers a chance at addressing -- and maybe even conquering -- their fears and live a healthier, happer life.

Click play to learn more and start beating your FOMO.

