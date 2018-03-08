Why You Shouldn't Try to Gain a Following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

/

The key word here is "and."

March 8, 2018

You shouldn't try to gain a massive following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Instead, you should try to gain a massive following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.

It's a small difference, but you should be mindful about which social platform best fits your personality, passion and content, then do everything you can to maximize that. If you try to make it big on every platform at once -- especially when you're just starting out -- you'll probably only end up getting overwhelmed and burning out.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri wants to help you decide which platform is best for you so you can make the most out of your time on social media.

Click play to learn more.

