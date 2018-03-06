'Believe In Better': How This Founder Is Living Out Her Company's Motto Every Day

There's always a way to make your business better.

March 6, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Although co-founder of fairlife Sue McCloskey has had great success expanding her company from coast to coast, her secret to success is right on the bottle of every fairlife product: “Believe In Better.” To McCloskey, the accomplishments of her business serve as events to look back on and feel appreciative of her team. The concept of being a humble leader is one that has recently gained a lot of attention. By remaining humble and focused on the goals of the company, McCloskey has been able to successfully empower the workers around her to achieve greatness.

