This Healthcare Company Found It Wasn't Enough to Advertise Its Services. It Had to Build Trust in the Community.

It can be difficult to cut through the advertising clutter with a strong message.

March 27, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a market where advertisements are cluttered with buzzwords and vague messages, it can be difficult to cut through the clutter with a strong message. For Oak Street Health CEO Mike Pykosz, the fact that patients who use his company's services are 40 percent less likely to end up in the hospital was not enough to build a strong consumer base. By educating the community about the benefits of his services and forming strong relationships with each patient, Pykosz was able to grow Oak Street Health to its current level of success.

