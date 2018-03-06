The Real Reason You Are Struggling With Change -- And How to Fix It

/

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel dives into one of the main reasons you're struggling to move forward in life and business.

March 6, 2018 2 min read

Change can be extremely hard. And it can be easy to beat yourself up about feeling weak and unable to actually make change happen. However, maybe it’s not you that’s the problem.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel gets into some of the primary sources holding us back from change. And what exactly are they? Nutrients. To understand why people struggle with change and fluctuating levels of motivation and moods, Angel spoke to biohackers, doctors and medical professionals to learn more.

Today, because of the way food is being produced, many people are falling victim to a term Angel calls “nutritional deficiency,” where people are not consuming the right amount of minerals, nutrients and vitamins to help control and maintain moods, motivation, energy levels and ultimately, the ability to change. “Nutritional deficiencies have a funny way of amplifying all of your worst emotions and making you your worst enemy because you start blaming yourself instead of recognizing that there’s some kind of deficiency,” Angel explains in the video.

When people experience this deficiency, it becomes difficult to achieve goals, progress and change. So, what’s the solution? With the help of science and medical professionals, Angel shares three tips to consider from medical testing for vitamin levels to addressing food cravings and figuring out what the right tool is for your exact problem.

To learn more, click play.

