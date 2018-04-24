Maneuvering the Highs and Lows of Entrepreneurship With Award-Winning CEO Desiree Vargas Wrigley

/

Here's how to get through the low points of building a business.

April 24, 2018 2 min read

A Note From The Editor Think your company has what it takes to make our Top Company Cultures list? Apply now. Apply now »

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the solo founder of Pearachute, CEO Desiree Vargas Wrigley has faced several challenges throughout her career, including the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. Pearachute is a monthly membership club that makes it easy for parents and caregivers to discover, book and drop into the best kid classes in town, all at the touch of a button.

According to Thought Leaders, LLC, ensuring public appreciation of your employees’ efforts and offering new opportunities for advancement are great ways to celebrate success with your team. Although celebrating success is important, properly leading your team through hard times is just as important.

Deconstructing each aspect of the issue and encouraging risk-taking are great ways to effectively work through the lows of entrepreneurship. Find out more about how Desiree Vargas Wrigley keeps a great balance as she leads her company.

Watch more videos from BizCast on its YouTube channel here.

Related: CEO Gary Conkright: Utilizing Artificial Intelligence To Help Save Lives

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.