How This Food Entrepreneur Avoids Getting Burned By Bad Decisions

Prioritization and big-picture focus are vital to finding success.

March 27, 2018 1 min read

Elana Karp, head chef and culinary co-founder of meal kit company Plated, knows that presentation is very important to a meal's success.

This is true of every aspect of her business, she says, which is why she uses framing to help her with problem-solving and prioritization.

"I like to frame things within the context of our company's goals and objectives," she says. "I find it to be a really valuable tool in deciding what needs to be focused on and what doesn't."

Listen in as Karp and Entrepreneur host Linda Lacina talk about applying frameworks to your business, and how it can help you steer your decision making toward achieving your ultimate goals.

