Don't Try to Find Investors for Your Company Before You Do This

Give your investors a reason to think you'll be successful with or without them.

March 15, 2018 1 min read

Jason Calacanis sat down for an interview with PodiumVC managing partner Akif Malik to share insights and stories into his successful career. In this clip, Calacanis explains that you can't expect people to give you money for something you might do down the road. If you are going to get investors, you're going to have to attract them based on the work you have accomplished in the past and the skills you have earned along the way.

