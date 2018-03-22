This Man Was Dead for 4 Minutes Before Being Revived. Then, He Created One of the Most Beloved Foundations in America.

/

Frank Shankwitz wondered why he'd been spared before starting the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

March 22, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Frank Shankwitz, the founder of Make-A-Wish, was in a massive motorcycle accident on the highway that left him dead for several minutes. When he was revived, he battled with the question: Why have I been spared?

Then, Shankwitz met a 7-year-old boy with leukemia who only had a couple of weeks to live, on the set of Chips, where the boy's favorite TV characters worked. Shankwitz witnessed firsthand the joy the experience brought the boy -- the joy of having a wish come true. And he started wondering why he couldn't make more wishes come true for other children.

Click play to hear more of Shankwitz's story.

Related: Quick-Hitting Publishing Tips From CEO of Viva Glam Magazine, Katarina Van Derham

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.