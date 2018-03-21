7 Hard Money Lessons I Learned in My 20s

/

Learn from my financial mistakes so you don't have to deal with them.

March 21, 2018 2 min read

Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose is a certified financial planner now, but he wasn't always great with his money. Both of his parents went bankrupt -- not once, but twice -- and even if Rose doesn't want to blame his parents for his money decisions, he simply did not know as much about money in his 20s as he does now.

In this video, Rose breaks down seven key lessons about money that he learned in his 20s. If you're in your 20s now, or if you just want to know more about personal finance, these tips might let you skip over some of the hardships and mistakes Rose had to endure. Then, you can enjoy the fruit of his success without agonizing over all the hard lessons it took to get there.

For example, Rose starts by talking about how others' opinions of him helped lead him to bad decisions. Specifically, Rose breaks down how he always wanted to look his best, and so he spent too much money on his clothes. Not just the cash he had earned, either -- he was using his student loan money to buy nice clothes and impress others.

Click play to learn more this and Rose's other top lessons he learned in his 20s.

