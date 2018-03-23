How to Be Happier and More Appreciative of What You Have

/

If you're watching this video, you're probably already very fortunate.

It's easy to look around and wish you had more -- more money, more time, more stuff. But, it's important to be positive about what you have, and if you're reading this article, you probably have quite a lot in comparison to the rest of the world.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield offers some mental techniques you can use to stay positive and be grateful for what you have. That way, you won't get stuck with negative thinking, which is unhealthy and can prevent you from achieving your goals.

Click play to learn more about how you can become more positive and grateful.

