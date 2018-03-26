How to Set Great Financial Goals for 2018

/

How can you achieve your financial goals this year if you don't know what they are?

March 26, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Think about your finances like a vacation. When you take a vacation, you know what time your flight takes off and when you need to be at the airport, you know what you need to bring and when you can expect to return. You probably even know many of the activities you want to do on the vacation ahead of time, and you might have already budgeted for them.

So, why don't you treat your everyday finances with the same amount of attention? In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town wants to help you create a better structure for your finances to remove some of the guesswork and make your money situation more stress-free ... kind of like a vacation.

Click play to learn more.

