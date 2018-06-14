You May Not Be Able to Control Your Negative Thoughts, But You Can Control What Actions You Take

See how mindfulness saved one woman's life and created a super successful business in the process.

June 14, 2018

Sarah Anne Stewart’s story of resilience and spirit is incredibly inspiring. Growing up in a healthy, holistic environment, she learned how to quiet her mind, meditate and practice positive affirmations by the time she was 5, and even witnessed how wellness cured her father of terminal cancer.

At the age of 15, Stewart was discovered by a modeling agent. At first, it was exciting. But soon, the pressures of the industry consumed her world from there on out. For nearly a decade, the pursuit of “perfection” left Stewart emotionally, mentally and physically drained. Eventually, she found herself in the hospital, where doctors told her if she didn’t make a change to her lifestyle, she would die.

Somehow, Stewart found the remarkable courage to fight back, returning to the lifesaving techniques that she had learned early on, in hopes they would help her recover. That’s when a spark was lit that propelled her to dedicate her life to spreading the teachings her family had discovered.

Today, as a Certified Holistic Health Practitioner (AADP) and founder of the hugely successful Holistically Slim Movement, her mission and passion are one in the same: shifting the world to a greater state of happiness through well-being.

In this episode of Project Luminary with Kristen Aldridge, Stewart shows us how mindfulness, meditation and more self-love can not only help you live better, but work better, too.

