How Beachbody Acquired 10 Million Customers and Reached $1 Billion in Sales
Founder of Round Two Partners Babak Azad certainly knows his stuff when it comes to massively scaling a business.
During his tenure as SVP, media & customer acquisition at Beachbody (the creators of P90X, Insanity and Shakeology), he helped the company acquire more than 10 million customers and eclipse $1 billion in sales.
Azad says that focusing on three areas -- customer lifetime value, brand and operational excellence -- can dramatically increase the chances of scalability and sustainability of a business.
In this episode of Project Luminary with Kristen Aldridge, learn Azad’s secret to scaling.
