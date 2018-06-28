How Beachbody Acquired 10 Million Customers and Reached $1 Billion in Sales

Discover the secret to scaling your business.

June 28, 2018 1 min read

Founder of Round Two Partners Babak Azad certainly knows his stuff when it comes to massively scaling a business.

During his tenure as SVP, media & customer acquisition at Beachbody (the creators of P90X, Insanity and Shakeology), he helped the company acquire more than 10 million customers and eclipse $1 billion in sales.

Azad says that focusing on three areas -- customer lifetime value, brand and operational excellence -- can dramatically increase the chances of scalability and sustainability of a business.

In this episode of Project Luminary with Kristen Aldridge, learn Azad’s secret to scaling.

