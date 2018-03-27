Hilarious YouTuber Mamrie Hart Shares Her Top Creativity Tips

/

If you feel stuck, take a page out of the multi-talented author and actor's playbook.

March 27, 2018 2 min read

As YouTube star Mamrie Hart -- her popular channel You Deserve a Drink has more than 1.2 million subscribers -- set about writing her second book, which some could argue is an even scarier prospect than writing your first, her M.O. was to seek out adventure.

The result is I've Got This Round: More Tales of Debauchery, which chronicles Hart’s decision to take in as many new experiences as possible after she entered her 30s and found herself single after a decade-long relationship.

Like much of Hart’s work, the book centers on the importance of friendship, and when she sat down with Entrepreneur, she shared the secret to her successful creative collaborations -- countless videos and two well-received films -- with fellow creators Hannah Hart and Grace Helbig.

“When you’re exhausted, at any point when you’re together you can say, ‘I’m having an off day, I need you to step up for me.’ And you can also do the same for them,” Hart explains. “It’s great to have people supporting you, but it’s also great to have people call you out when they know you’re doing something you don’t want to do or not acting completely like yourself.”

In a wide ranging conversation, Hart shared what her mindset is when it comes to developing partnerships, how to build a brand that feels authentic and why you can’t be creative if you don’t take time for yourself.

See what Hart has to say in the hilarious video above.