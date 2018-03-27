My Queue

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Hooters Has a New Coworking Space in Tokyo! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
- Entrepreneur Staff
Insights Editor
  1. Mark Zuckerberg has opted not to appear before a U.K. parliamentary committee to answer questions on recent allegations about the misuse of user data. He will send a deputy instead.
  2. A survey of 1,000 college students by the Student Loan Report found more than one-fifth have used their loan money to buy cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. Technically students can use leftover loan money for whatever they want, and spending it on Cryptokitties or Dogecoin may turn out to be a better investment than an end of semester keg party.
  3. Tired of your usual office space? A section of a Hooters restaurant in Tokyo is now available as a coworking space for about 60 bucks a month. The wings and beer are extra, but still not a bad deal.

