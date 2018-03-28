7 Crucial Lessons I Learned While Starting My Business

/

Watch how Jeff Rose grew personally while growing his business.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose breaks down some of the most important lessons he learned while starting his business in the hopes that you can learn the same lessons and avoid some of the obstacles he had to go through.

For example, Rose breaks down the thought process he used when choosing the first sign for his business, as well as how he chose his office space and what he counsels others to seek in their own workspaces. He also explains how he got started in finance, why he chose to leave Wells Fargo to pursue his own business and more.

Click play to learn more about Rose's entrepreneurial journey and be more prepared when it's time to start your own business.

