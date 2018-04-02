5 Financial Moves You Should Start Making Right Now

/

Don't wait for New Year's resolutions to start saving.

April 2, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro gives viewers five great financial tips to use this year to save more and create more long-term wealth. These tips are fairly simple, and doing any one of them will help. For example, you could hire a financial planner, and that planner could help guide you to a more successful future. But if you don't trust other people with your money, you could follow some of Castro's other tips, like doing independent financial research or creating a budget.

Regardless of where you are financially, these tips can help you move forward and pay off that debt, get ready to pay for your kid's college tuition payments or even save for retirement.

Click play to learn more.

