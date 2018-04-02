Why Good Mentors Don't Tell You What to Do

/

Here's what a good mentor should do instead.

April 2, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Pernille Lopez, former CEO of IKEA North America, who explains the importance of having a mentor and describes her relationship with her own mentor.

Importantly, Lopez says that her mentor doesn't tell her what to do. Instead, he listens to her, then asks important and relevant questions that help bring out the best in her. That way, he is guiding her, but he isn't trying to run the company through her, and that makes a big difference.

Click play to learn more.

Related: There's No Such Thing as Good Luck

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.