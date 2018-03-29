5 Ways to Deal With Your Ego

/

Here's what you should do when you think life is unfair.

March 29, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever looked around and thought that you deserved more than you've gotten? Of course you have -- we all have. But, there's a positive way to react to those situations that can help push you forward and actually attain your goals, and in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield wants to help you find that path. Canfield breaks down five tips you can use to tame your expectations and control the only thing you can -- your reactions.

Canfield suggests mindfulness is the key: By replacing negative worrying with images of positive outcomes, or by practicing gratitude, you'll be more ready the next time you feel you got the short end of the stick.

Click play to learn more.

Related: How to Be Happier and More Appreciative of What You Have

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.