7 Financial Skills I Wished I Had Learned in High School

Learn from my mistakes and start making good financial decisions early.

April 4, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses some of the essentials about money, budgeting and investing he wishes he would have learned in high school and thinks should be taught in schools today. For example, both of Rose's parents struggled with credit card debt, and Rose fell into a similar trap as he got older. If he knew better about credit cards and interest rates, he might have avoided that early struggle.

Or, if Rose knew more about how to improve your credit -- and how not to ruin it -- he might have had an easier time with loans at a younger age. If he knew better about the power of compounded interest, he might have invested more.

Click play to learn the lessons Rose wishes he knew in high school and skip over his frustrations.

