A Hurricane Hit My Business and Knocked Out the Power. Here's How I Responded.

When the power went out, it would have been easy to just wait it out. Instead, Greg Rollett decided to keep moving forward.

April 5, 2018 2 min read

If you think business is going to be easy, think again. There are always mistakes, errors, tough times and challenges that all small-business owners and entrepreneurs are going to face -- no matter who they are.

The best entrepreneurs are the ones who overcome these challenges and storms to make their business even stronger. In this episode of The Ambitious Life, Greg Rollett shares how an actual storm -- a hurricane, to be exact -- derailed his business for the week and what he is doing to weather that storm and create sunshine on a cloudy day.

Click play to learn more and start working toward your dream life now.

