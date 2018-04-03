Electric Scooters Flood San Francisco's Streets! 3 Things to Know Today.
- Stephen Hawking’s funeral was held on Saturday, and his family gave thanks to the city of Cambridge, the genius physicist’s longtime home, by making a donation to a local charity that offers meals to the hungry. The donation will provide hundreds of meals to those in need.
- With Tesla’s Model 3 production still not where it needs to be, Elon Musk is back to sleeping at the factory. The CEO has personally taken over the car’s production as the company also deals with a massive recall of Model S vehicles and new details that a fatal Tesla crash involved the car’s Autopilot.
- And electric scooters have flooded the streets of San Francisco. A swath of scooter-sharing startups that don’t require users to leave the motorized rentals at a docking station has led some residents to complain, “You can’t exit a building without tripping over one.”
