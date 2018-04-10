How to Improve Your Attitude in a Matter of Minutes

/

Jack Canfield recommends a few tips for giving your mood an instant facelift.

The power of changing your attitude can have a great impact on your life overall. Staying aware of your attitude on a daily basis can dramatically improve how your life will pan out in the long-term. The key is to keep your mood uplifted and out of negative territory. Small tips like smiling more often can release chemical endorphins that combat the stress hormone cortisol.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield offers some pointers to improve attitude in the moment. His recommendations include taking a few minutes to remove yourself from the day's stress through meditation. Meditating can adjust and improve your state of mind in a matter of minutes. In fact, meditation in the short-run and the long-run can have similar effects. Canfield also recommends boosting your confidence by repeating positive affirmations. These sort of positive statements can affect the state of your mood and manifest into reality. So, the next time you're feeling your attitude is taking a turn for the worse -- consider a few of these tips.

Click play to hear all of Canfield's tips.

