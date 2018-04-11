How I Made $134,846.40 of Passive Income in 1 Month

/

It might be called passive income, but I didn't just make that money by sitting on the couch.

In a previous video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose broke down different ways you can open yourself up to passive income. Many viewers liked the content, but some didn't. Specifically, they didn't like the idea that Rose had to work for his passive income -- one reviewer even claimed that if Rose worked for a single hour, then that revenue stream could not be considered passive income.

In this video, then, Rose wants to set the record straight about passive income. Namely, that the money doesn't just fall from the sky. Think about it: If passive income required no work at all, then why wouldn't we all be living with passive income? Instead, Rose says that in order to make passive income, you need two things: hard work and time. Whether you're writing a book or setting up a video channel, you're going to have to be willing to grind in the short term to reap long-term benefits.

It might not sound exactly like the free-money scheme you might hope for, but again, if we could all just get free money, we would already be getting it. And that doesn't lessen the value of passive income -- Rose explains how he made six figures in passive income in a single month.

