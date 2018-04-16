My Queue

Finance / Personal Finance

One Simple Thing Anyone Can Do to Recover From Big Spending

Pay yourself before paying your bills.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you've had to spend a chunk of change lately for presents, bills or something else, it's easy to get stressed about having a relatively low income and high expenses. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town wants to help you find peace of mind by creating a strategy that will help you grow your wealth.

He has a simple tip: Pay yourself first before you start paying bills or buying things. It can be a small amount -- even as little as $5 a week -- and that way you won't feel like your savings are keeping you from doing the things you want. However, if you invest that money, over time it will gain value and you'll be able to see the difference.

Click play to learn more.

