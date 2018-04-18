My Queue

Decision Making

Think You Have a $1-Million Idea? Now Get It Off the Ground.

Catch yourself from falling into decision paralysis.
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you're sitting on an amazing new idea you can't wait to share -- what should be your first step? For Jeff Rose, an Entrepreneur Network partner, it is a matter of taking that first step, at all.

Rose enlists the professional advice of his friend and colleague, Andy Traub, a fellow entrepreneur and personal finance expert, to offer some insight into navigating the process of launching his new product. Talking us through some of his personal challenges, Rose explains how he felt a special responsiblity to let this idea ferment awhile longer -- versus launching it right away. Eventually, Rose and Traub come together to realize making a decision is often half the battle. Being equipped with a diverse set of knowledge and facts can paralyze a decision-maker when it's time to pull the trigger. Traub's advice is for Rose to finalize his product and start thinking about how to market and measure consumer interest -- rather than being held back by options upon options.

In another effort at making progress, sometimes starting simple is key. Traub tells Rose that the reality that grand projects and impressive feats exist doesn't mean they did not start as smaller, leaner models in the beginning.

Building up from a solid idea can evolve to something greater later on -- taking an initial concept to a $1-million idea.

Click play to hear more about Rose's game plan for kicking off his new project. 

