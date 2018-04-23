Why Your Investments and Your Morals Should Be on the Same Page

/

Phil Town recommends putting your money where your heart is.

As part of his guide to investing, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town breaks down the importance of one particular word: meaning.

When investing in a company, it's important to consider how your personal moral code and interests align. Dangerously and often regrettably, many investors choose stocks they couldn't care less about. Some even put their money behind companies that are morally dubious and distinctly in contrast to their personal code.

Town gives the advice to vote with your money. A moral investment can result in a lucrative financial investment. By choosing companies you don't feel a connection with, you can not only lose interest down the line, but also set the wrong tone for future moments in your life.

This leads to the point that investing with meaning now, is less likely to make you look like a hypocrite later. When you believe in your investments, you're less likely to make up a grandiose or dishonest story to support your decisions later on.

Finally, meaning also leads to knowledge. Similar to when a student feels passionate about a subject and is eager to learn as much as possible, an investor with an active interest in a company will be more willing to dig in deeper and stay abreast of a company's industry.

