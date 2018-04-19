Fortnite's Millions, Icelandic Prison Escape and an IKEA-Assembling Robot: 3 Things to Know Today
- The video game Fortnite continues to be a sensation on the iPhone. It has grossed more than $25 million in its first 30 days, according to SensorTower. Recently, people have spent $1 million per day in the game.
- An Icelandic man accused of stealing 600 computers to mine bitcoin escaped prison through a window and then boarded a plane. The prison doesn't have a fence, by the way. More crazy -- Iceland's prime minister was onboard that plane.
- If you've ever put together IKEA furniture with your significant other, this one will make you smile: A team of researchers in Singapore have created a robot that can assemble a wooden chair from IKEA.
Watch yesterday's 3 Things to Know video: Southwest Airlines' Badass Pilot Saves 144 Passengers. 3 Things to Know Today.