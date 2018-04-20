My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies / Press Coverage

5 Tips on How to Get Press From Entrepreneur's Editor in Chief

Entrepreneur's editor in chief, Jason Feifer, talks with Jessica Abo about his career path and how to get press to bite on your pitch.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In her book, Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social MediaJessica Abo features Entrepreneur's editor in chief, Jason Feifer. If you're hoping to see your business featured, whether it's in print or on a podcast, Feifer shares his top five pieces of advice and what makes him respond to a pitch.

Related: This Startup Investor Wants to Prove That 'Nice Girls' Don't Have to Finish Last

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

5 Reasons Your Startup Isn't Getting the PR You Need

  • --shares
Add to Queue