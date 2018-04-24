Powerful Productivity Tips to Get More Done in Less Time

/

Be more productive by getting your mind and body in sync.

April 24, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're working on a deadline, trying to build something in your free time while working a full-time job or just hoping to be more productive, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel can teach you strategies that will help you get more done in less time. These strategies can get your body and mind in sync so you have better focus when you need it.

You might need to take a look at any potential food sensitivities and your sugar intake to see how you can change your diet, or make other simple changes that will make a big difference in the long run. Click play to learn more and get more done.

Related: How to Get Into Your Most Productive Zone -- Faster

