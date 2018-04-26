How to Become More Comfortable Taking Rejection

/

There will be a lot of rejections on your way to a "yes."

Many of us are often afraid to ask in a direct manner. Some of us rather not saying anything at all than bring up our needs. The reality is, nothing is lost if you simply go out and ask.

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner, Jack Canfield, shares the best way reach out to people without feeling discouraged. A few tips Canfield recommends are, first, be willing to ask repeatedly. It could only take one yes to change the course of your life. Second, reject rejection -- even after receiving countless no's to publish his now well-known short story series, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Canfield continued to promote his book even in the face of rejection. Speaking from experience, Canfield does not think of rejections as "no's" but as "not yet's." If one person gives you a no -- go ahead and ask someone else until that one covertable chance comes along.

Nexr, keep asking and take action. Possessing a tough skin and believing in what you're putting out into the world is necessary to finding success.

Canfield brings in examples from his own personal journey to get his Chicken Soup published. The road to success was often never easy. Canfield faced many years of rejection before he found significant succes, but throughout the process, it was his belief that the right opportunity would eventually come along that encouraged him to continue striving.

Click the video to hear more tips on combatting rejection and asking for what you want.

